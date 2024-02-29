FY2025 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EGO. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.27.

EGO stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.14. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $13.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 682.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

