FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $62.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.95.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.91. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 281.26%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

