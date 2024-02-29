Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,138 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.91. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

