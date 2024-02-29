Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,901,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 263,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 137.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 433.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 177,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $85.66 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.24.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,575,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,575,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,879 shares of company stock worth $1,740,410 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

