Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,026 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 4.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 126.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Price Performance

NYSE:EB opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $583.09 million, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 2.60. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eventbrite

Eventbrite Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.