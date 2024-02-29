EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,156 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.89% of EMCOR Group worth $88,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME opened at $305.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.35. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $307.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

