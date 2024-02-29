e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELF. StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.64.

ELF opened at $204.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.36. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $206.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

