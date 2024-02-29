Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $530.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (up previously from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.79.

DPZ opened at $446.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.20. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,464.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 45.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

