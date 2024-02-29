Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $435.00 at Piper Sandler

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $446.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.20. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.