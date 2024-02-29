Critical Survey: PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) vs. Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -1,016.64% -1,319.59% -299.92% Anika Therapeutics -15.05% -3.32% -2.74%

Volatility & Risk

PetVivo has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PetVivo and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Anika Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than PetVivo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetVivo and Anika Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $920,000.00 20.60 -$8.72 million ($0.86) -1.31 Anika Therapeutics $156.24 million 2.32 -$14.86 million ($1.69) -14.66

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats PetVivo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management products includes Monovisc and Orthovisc, an injectable HA-based viscosupplement for the pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; Cingal, a single-injection OA pain management product to provide both short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, a molecular weight injectable HA veterinary product. The company's joint preservation and restoration product family comprises 150 bone preserving joint technology products, including partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and invasive and bone sparing implants, which are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions; sports medicine solutions used to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons; and orthopedic regenerative solutions, including Hyalofast and Tactoset. In addition, it offers non-orthopedic products comprising HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications including adhesion barrier, advanced wound care, ear, nose, and throat products, as well as ophthalmic products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

