Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) PT Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 172.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COGT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

COGT opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.39. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.51.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,521 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 3,644,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after buying an additional 2,714,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after buying an additional 2,448,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

