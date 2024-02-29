Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

