CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

CAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

