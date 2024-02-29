Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 145 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Welltower by 46.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 25.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after buying an additional 2,596,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $91.87 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.64.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

