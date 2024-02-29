Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 606 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after buying an additional 584,700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,075,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 45.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after purchasing an additional 532,780 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $34.81.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.00%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

