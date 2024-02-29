Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 107.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $231.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.99 and its 200-day moving average is $218.63. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

