Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 96.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $834,047.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $52.77 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 211.09, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

