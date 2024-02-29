Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 315 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $190.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.17. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

