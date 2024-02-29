Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,765 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 142,820 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $65.91.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

