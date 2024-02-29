Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $87.30 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Recommended Stories

