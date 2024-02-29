Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 284 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.18.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,691,111. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

