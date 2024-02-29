Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,572 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 347.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.