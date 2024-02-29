Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.53.

Shares of CVNA opened at $75.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.78 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09. Carvana has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $83.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $2,438,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carvana by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 62.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

