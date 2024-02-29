Brokers Set Expectations for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DAWN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of -1.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,007,648.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $49,440.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at $252,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,007,648.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,781 shares of company stock valued at $562,860. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

