Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $253.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.81. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,083,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 115,347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

