BMO Capital Markets Raises Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $37.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SKWD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,421,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,258,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,421,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 323,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,632,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,356,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,108,000 after acquiring an additional 352,971 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $26,911,000. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

