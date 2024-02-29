BMO Capital Markets Boosts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $113.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $100.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

