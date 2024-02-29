Barclays Upgrades Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) to Overweight

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance
FLUT opened at $215.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $218.00.
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
