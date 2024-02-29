Barclays Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $405.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $346.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $446.58 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $476.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.20.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.