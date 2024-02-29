Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 502.67 ($6.38).

BAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.98) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.12) to GBX 529 ($6.71) in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.47) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

LON BAB opened at GBX 492.40 ($6.25) on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 266.60 ($3.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.34). The company has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8,176.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 445.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 411.80.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

