Analyzing United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) and Its Rivals

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare United Parks & Resorts to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Parks & Resorts and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A United Parks & Resorts Competitors 206 918 2051 60 2.61

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.23%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts’ rivals have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion $291.19 million 14.02 United Parks & Resorts Competitors $4.77 billion $137.51 million 23.58

United Parks & Resorts’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Parks & Resorts. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 14.07% -63.89% 9.96% United Parks & Resorts Competitors -121.48% -47.29% -18.48%

Summary

United Parks & Resorts rivals beat United Parks & Resorts on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, it operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The company operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

