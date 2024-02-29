Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ATUS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Altice USA

Altice USA Trading Up 1.4 %

ATUS stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Altice USA by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.