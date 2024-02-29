Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.4% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,120 shares of company stock worth $29,571,337. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.42 and a 52 week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

