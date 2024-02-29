Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in First Horizon by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

