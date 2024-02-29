Algert Global LLC Takes $780,000 Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vertex by 124.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $525,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,630,148 shares in the company, valued at $45,350,717.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $525,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,148 shares in the company, valued at $45,350,717.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $619,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,472 shares of company stock worth $7,195,954 over the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

