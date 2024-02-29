Algert Global LLC Takes $748,000 Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Envista by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Envista by 8.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

NVST opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.39. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

