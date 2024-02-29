Algert Global LLC Takes $707,000 Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 388,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nextdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

KIND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nextdoor from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.85.

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

