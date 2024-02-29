Algert Global LLC Sells 5,290 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,488,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 6.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vericel by 16.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 35.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the third quarter valued at $1,757,000.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,705.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

