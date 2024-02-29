Algert Global LLC Sells 105,005 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,005 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

