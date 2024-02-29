Algert Global LLC Raises Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after buying an additional 1,364,759 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,679.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 733,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 692,631 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 171.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 563,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,237,000 after buying an additional 551,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,820,000.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.47. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $166,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $32,567.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $166,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TVTX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

