Algert Global LLC Purchases New Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth about $320,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 37.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 236,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 101.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 42.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PI

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,455 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $150,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,504.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,455 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $150,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,504.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,864,025 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.