Algert Global LLC Invests $856,000 in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.13% of Kimball Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 88.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 249,878 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 146,825 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 178.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 224,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 95.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 123,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

KE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $550.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $421.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.60 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

