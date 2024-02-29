Algert Global LLC Invests $848,000 in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in Green Plains by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 600,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,740,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 123,244 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Green Plains stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $305,683. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

