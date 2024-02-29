Algert Global LLC Invests $756,000 in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,440 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $183.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $594.20 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $441,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,616 shares of company stock worth $7,700,027. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

HOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

