Algert Global LLC Invests $693,000 in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cross Country Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,025,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,743,000 after buying an additional 69,013 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,929,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,174,000 after buying an additional 40,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,722,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

