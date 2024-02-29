Algert Global LLC Has $885,000 Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,970 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.12% of BrightView worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 38.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 9.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BrightView by 23.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BrightView by 38.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Price Performance

NYSE:BV opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $811.84 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.20. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

BrightView Profile

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

