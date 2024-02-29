Algert Global LLC Has $847,000 Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 47,922 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,021 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,647 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 109,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.75, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,559,285 shares of company stock worth $254,221,095 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

