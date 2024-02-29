Algert Global LLC Has $789,000 Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 97.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.18.

Shares of RARE opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The business had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

