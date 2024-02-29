Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth $2,150,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,369,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 144,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,188 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 116.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 78,626 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

