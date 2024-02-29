Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.05% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 636.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,209,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,350,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after acquiring an additional 557,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after acquiring an additional 245,066 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 239,242 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HE opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $40.29.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

